Bartimus, Randy, 51, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bradley, Charlotte, 89, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Durham, Jane, 77, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Mary, 94, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Key, Ronnie, 71, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Echols Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mabrey, Joyce, 73, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Meloni, William, 51, died Feb. 16. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 12 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Minton, Earl, 59, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pittman, Julee, 63, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday February 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with prayers at 6 p.m.
Shelton, William, 89, died on Tuesday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 8 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Straney, John, 61, died Feb. 9. Celebration of life: Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport, Indiana, Saturday at noon.
