Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Mary, 76, died Friday. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Westmoreland, Janet, 76, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Parish. Burial: Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
