Ayer, Hallie, 99, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crick, Judy, 65, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Coleman Cemetery.
Elliott, Edwin, 79, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Feldpausch, Brian, 63, died Friday. Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
Maglinger, Franklin, 88, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Robertson Sr., Lindy, 94, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home — Jeffersontown. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Scott, Jonathan, 45, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cave Springs Cemetery, with the burial to follow. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
