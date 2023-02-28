Abner, Marion, 91, died Saturday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: Noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Fields, Eva, 77, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Nelson Creek Cemetery.
Fortner, Janet, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Geary, Maneard, 83, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Horse Branch Community Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Manley, Gerald, 80, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla.
Settle, Stanley, 82, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stirsman, Gregory, 65, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery.
