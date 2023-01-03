Bell, Linda, 94, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Brewer, Elnora, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to noon the day of service at the funeral home.
Burris, Ruby, 91, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Gray, Jacoby, 22, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Fleming, James, 87, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial: Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi.
Hall, William, 66 of Sacramento, died Friday. Service: Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Swift, Tamara, 58, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Vincent, Jeffery, 52, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist Church in Greenville.
Walters, Henry, 69, died Friday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Horse Branch Christian Church, Horse Branch. Burial: Renfrow Cemetery, Horse Branch.
