Adams, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cowan, Catherine, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Downs, Morton, 93, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Harberson, Ronnie, 65, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at No One Left Behind Tabernacle, Calhoun. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Higgs, Patricia, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Lucas, Vandlyn, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
O’Neal, Peggy, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County.
Roberson, Carmen, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
