Billings, Douglas, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Burton, Delores, 92, died Thursday. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Butler, Carroll, 69, died Saturday. Funeral: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Capps, Sven, 88, died Tuesday. Burial: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery, Nashville, Tennessee.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lynn, Jerald, 74, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Murphy, John, 76, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ogle, Donna, 78, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
