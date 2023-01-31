Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building at Rockport City Park.
Harrison, Ruth, 96, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kron, Amy, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendall Foster Center, Owensboro.
Kuykendall, Ruby, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Shocklee, Tonia, 51, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Walters, Alex, 19, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wood, Jimmy, 70, died Saturday. Funeral services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
