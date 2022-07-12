Capps, Yvetta, died Friday. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Lovell, Dale, 80, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the farm.
Lynch, Lillard, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bennett Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
