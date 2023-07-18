Boyd, Carl, 81, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Geary, Ronnie, 68, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Musgrave, Linda, 78, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Whaley, Margola, 89, died Saturday. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Yeiser, Cynthia, 62, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented