Barron, Billy, 76, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Howerton, Patricia, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.
Midkiff, Lana, 68, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rodgers, Barbara, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Dennice, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Underhill, Randy, 72, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
