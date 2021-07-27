Bowman, Houston, 93, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Baptist Cemetery, Sacramento. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Gamble, Eleanor, 81, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home, Elizabethtown. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hardison, Jeffrey, 57, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: From 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Johnston, Patricia, 77, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Smith, Charles, 77, died Tuesday. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Wade, The Rev. Thomas, 86, died Feb. 2. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church.
Warman, Bonnie, 70, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Willis, Robert, 79, died March 22. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church. Interment of ashes: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Tuesday.
