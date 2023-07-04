Chambers, Danny, 76, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Hobdy, Marilyn, 73, died Sunday, June 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hocker, Beverly, 61, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Service: Noon Thursday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Linegar, I. Louise, 102, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Robertson, Emma, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Statts, Edward, 73, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stirsman, Kelly, 63, died Monday, June 26, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Commented