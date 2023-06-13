Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Payne, Charles, 82, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m., with the rosary at 9 a.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Richardson, Brenda, 77, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery, Weir. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
