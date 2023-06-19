Dunn, Donald, 78, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church Cemetery, Webster County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Francis, Elizabeth, 86, died Monday, June 12, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 4 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Goetz, Mary, 67, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mize, Noah, 87, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Wathen, Baker, an infant, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Knottsville.
