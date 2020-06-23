Bickett, Joe, 67, died Friday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Musters.
Blair, Martha, 99, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy.
Ellis, Lomer, 85, died Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Harrison, Ruth, 58, died Saturday. Services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Luttrell, Wilda, 91, died Saturday. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Pierce, Ellen, 95, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Phillips, Janice, 79, died Saturday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Bethel Christian Center at 996 North Reo Drive, Rockport, IN 47635. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
