Evans, Helen Yvonne, 84, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown. There will be no visitation.
Grace, Dianne Garrett , 72 died, Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Haught, Archie, 50, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Shenfish, Robert, 57, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Texas, Rita, 66, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
