Elkins, Marvin, 62, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Hagan, Phillip, 75, died April 7. Memorial Mass: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Payne, Margaret, 87, died May 24. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Troutman, Mary, 80, died June 1. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at Mary’s home; 603 East 27th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Wallace, Kreisle, 65, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday on the Gibson & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page.
