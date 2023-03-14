Fallin, Robert, 79, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Columba Catholic Church, Lewisport. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kelly, Thomas, 88, died Friday. Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lanham, James, 88, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery, with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Mallory, Mattie, 95, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Union Ridge Cemetery, Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Stevens, Elizabeth, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Miller & Miller Colonial Chapel, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
