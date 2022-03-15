Bolton, David, 93, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Davis, Chloie, 84, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Evans, Linda, 83, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gossett, Anthony, 42, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, David, 54, died on Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Jewell, Henry, 57, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mt. Zion General Baptist Church Cemetery, Reed. Visitation: From 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Lee, Bobby, 79, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Montgomery, Wanda, 88, died March 4. The Funeral Mass: 8 a.m. Tuesday at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Peveler, Davis, 80, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Spurrier, Carl, 87, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Thomasson, Jennifer, 47, died on Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thrasher, Carol, 90, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wheatley, Elizabeth, 57, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Martha, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
