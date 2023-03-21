Clements, Anna, 103, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Uniontown. Burial: St. Agnes Cemetery, Uniontown. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Heifner, James, 64, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at the church.
Marksberry, Sonia, 51, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Commented