Carlton, Dwain, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Daviess County. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Hill, Roger, 80, died Friday, Mar. 24, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Holloway, Alton, 55, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Jarvis, Shelby, 30, died Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Kurtz, Sharon, 82, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Payne, Mary, 77, died Monday, Mar. 20, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Schocke, Mary, 90, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
