Arnold, Terry, 70, died Thursday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a memorial service with military honors
Barrett, Judy, 69, died Saturday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Walton's Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. April 5 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Gott Sr., Robert, 86, died Wednesday. Private service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church in Central City. Visitation: After 11 a.m.
Howard, Evon, 72, died Thursday. Service: 11:00 am Wednesday. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Millay, Joseph, 82, died Friday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Ramsey, Betty, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Walter, Alan, 67, died Jan. 9. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Weatherholt, Walter, 75, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. March 13 at Rockport Church of Nazarene Fellowship Hall.
Commented