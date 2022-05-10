Goostree, Velma, 69, died Friday Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Fellowship Church , McDaniels. Burial: Church cemetery.
Jones, Lenvil, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Anna, 81, died Friday. Services: From 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mountain, John, 89, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Stewart, Dorothy, 89, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Tipton, John, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
