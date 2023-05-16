Brandenberger, Marion, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home (Masonic service). Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dunlap, Carolyn, 77, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Snyder, Roger, 82, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
VonderHaar, Sister Mary Agnes, 89, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph, with praying of the Rosary at 9 a.m.
