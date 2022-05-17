Canary, Marshall, 69, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haire, Bradley, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Burial: Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Harris, Roberta, 92, died Friday. ServicE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Newsome, Deloris, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon, Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home, and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented