Alexander, Shawnee, 49, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Brown, Tina, 64, died Wednesday. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Clear Run Cemetery Baptist Church Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hobbs, Robert, 87, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the Carmel Home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Westerfield, Franklyn, 81, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
