Dant, David, 56, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haynes, Andrew, 45, died Friday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Leach, Charles, 74, died Monday, May 18, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Hatler Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Reed, Ruth, 89, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Parish of the Immaculate. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shelton, Jerry, 83, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Smith, Suzann, 54, died Friday. Funeral services: Noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Spalding, Sister Rosanne, 80, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Williams, Katie, 76, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Reception at the parish hall will immediately follow the funeral Mass.
