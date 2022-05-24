Adkins, Carl, 84, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bailey, Evelyn, 87, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Collins, Gilbert, 85, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Masters, Joanne, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Heritage Room of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Simmons, Adrianna, 44, died Friday, April 22. Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Sister M. Andrea, 91, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of the Carmel Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel at the Carmel Home.
Weaver, Lois, 82, died Friday. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
