Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Heltsley, Martha, 82, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Powderly Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Piper, Judy, 67, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Risinger, Elizabeth, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
Commented