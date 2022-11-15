Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Gill, Donna, 65, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lorenzen, Bette, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at United Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the church.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Sapp, Terry, 76, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
White, Patsy, 84, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
