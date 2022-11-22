Foster, Kenneth, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Jones, Michael, 61, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Poole, Betty, 81, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial: Following service at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Williams, Howard, 90, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
