Addington, Mary, 96, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ard, Don, 87, died Friday. Service: Graveside at Serenity Hills at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Cook, Lois, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols Church of God.
Nugent, Gary, 65, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Service: Noon Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Radloff, Edward, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Strelsky, Myrtle, 85, died Saturday. Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
