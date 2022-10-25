Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Hampton, Brown, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at McHenry Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church. Burial: Following service at Render Memorial Cemetery.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Robertson, Ruby, 83, died Friday. Funeral services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Taylor, Larry, 70, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Walker, Nancy, 86, died Saturday. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at James H Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
