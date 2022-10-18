Crowe, Linda, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Taylor Mines Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eaton, Judith, 79, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at funeral home.
Goff, James, 80, died Friday, Oct. 14. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Echols Cemetery in Echols, Kentucky. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Heaverin, Dorothy, 70, died Friday, Oct. 14. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and after 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on the next day.
Mulligan, John, 72, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Church. Family and friends can meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory to proceed to the church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
