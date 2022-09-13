Bard, Benzell E., Sr., 83, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Barnes Chapel United Methodist Church, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Hoskinson, Suzanne, 60, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Jeffries, Del, 64, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: Sept. 12 and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the church.
Murphy, Edith, 78, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Rosehill — Elwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Noffsinger, Thomas, 75, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
