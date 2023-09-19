Cecil, Anna, 91, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at St. Williams Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Gates, April, 58, died Friday. Funeral services: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the church.
Mundy, Crystal, 38, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ramirez, Ralph, 85, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Robinson, Gwendolyn, 57, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Roby, Anna, 95, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery.
Rust, Sherry, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Voyles, Bobby, 57, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
