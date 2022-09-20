Devine, Joyce, 88, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Devine, Kaye, 63, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Veradean, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Haynes, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Henderson, Larry, 74, died Friday. Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Long, Levenia, 72, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial; Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Muffett, Margaret, 95, died Monday, September 5, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Raymer, Joan, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Riney, Maury, 71, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson. Burial: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Sharer, Franklin, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Rochester First Baptist Church in Rochester, Illinois. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Whitaker, Betty, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented