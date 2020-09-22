Keown, Carl, 72, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Newton Springs Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Newton Springs Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: After noon Tuesday at the church.
Wallace, Mary, 96, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Young, Robert, 73, died Friday. Celebration of life service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the lower back lawn of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
