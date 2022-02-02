Ashley, Dorothy, 96, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Clouse, Robert, 68, died Sunday. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home.
Dockery, Wilford, 75, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Dukes, Avis, 103, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hinton, Hildegarde, 71, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Miles, Nancy, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Mitchell, 66, died Sunday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Veneta, 95, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Risinger, Wayne, died on Friday. Celebration of life: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, Utica.
Rowan, Ellis, 99, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith, Alma, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Calvary Temple Cemetery in Balltown. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Bill, 64, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Stone, Sharon, 70, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented