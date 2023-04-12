Aaron, Amanda, 46, died Sunday. Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Basham, Mildred, 88, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Burial to follow.
Callaham, David, 72, died Thursday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Hendrix, Emma, 95, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hughes, Eunice, 87, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Payne, Sue, 79, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Payne, William, 55, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roberson, Elvie, 91, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation:: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jeannie, 69, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Homer, 72, died Friday, March 31, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.
Stewart, Maureen, 73, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Warren Mill Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
