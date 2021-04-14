Baize, Jean, 82, died April 4. Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday at Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry.
Edge, Margaret, 88, died Friday. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Fentress, Clinton, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors.
Harley, Timothy, 57, died Saturday. Mass service: Noon Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville: Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Jones, Shirley, 75, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
McHenry, Shartez, 34, died Tuesday. Funeral celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and streaming live at the official Haley McGinnis Facebook page. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home’s chapel and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ross, Linda, 84, died April 7. Service: Noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Troutman, Mercy, 23, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Home, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Daviess County. After 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Whittaker, Billy, 78, died Sunday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home, Hartford.
Commented