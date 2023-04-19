Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
BeLiles, Ivan, 72, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Buchanan, Ruth, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Springdale Cemetery, Sebree. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Corley, Virginia, 83, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
DePhillips, Dorothy, 82, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mallory, Judy, 76, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Neil, Charles, 80, died Sunday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Taylor, H. Michael, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Williams, Kelly, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented