Badertscher, Brenda, 78, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Browning, Edward, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Clark, Bernard, 91, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Cemetery.
Collignon, George, 80, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Douglas, Judy, 68, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Fisher, Fred, 69, died April 9, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rivertree Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church.
Fulkerson, Joseph, 87, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hager, Katherine, 95, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Malone, Kenny, 64, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Norris, Ronald, died Monday, April 11, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Pinkston, Bobby, 90, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Richard, 69, died Sunday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Stallings, William, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Trunnell, Edward, 86, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Panther Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Buck Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
