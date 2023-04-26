Bottom, Zetta, 67, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Elba. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Brown, Betty, 96, died Friday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Bullington, Larry, 78, died Friday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Cain, Roxanna, 71, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ford, William, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethabara Cemetery.
Howard, Linda, 72, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Phelps, Mary, 50, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Puckett, Mary, 87, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Cooper Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tunget, Edna, 96, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Watkins, Jane, 78, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
