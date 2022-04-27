Alexander, Shirley, 85, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Centertown Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ayer, Garry, 86, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Bellwood, Debbie, 66, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial: Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Conrad, Lois, 89, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Ronnie, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Howard, Curtis, 62, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Howard, Walter, 68, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial: St. John’s cemetery.
Kaelin, Donna, 64, died March 26, 2022. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Locke, Billie, 89, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Yeargins Chapel Cemetery.
Morris, Rebecca, 70, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon, April 30 at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
VanVactor, Mary, 73, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Whelan, James, 86, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
