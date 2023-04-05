Atchison, Laura, 53, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Beard, James, 78, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Falloway, Daniel, 77, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Grant, Elizabeth, 104, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Melander, Betty, 85, died Monday, March 27. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Centertown Cemetery, Centertown.
Royster, William, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Gentry Family Cemetery, near Rosine. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
