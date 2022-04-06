Evans, Shirley, 79, died Monday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Hardesty, Patrick, 74, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Rule, Lucille, 93, died Monday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Steinbeck, Treva, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: From 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Weise, William, 88, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
