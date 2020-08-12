Baker, Randall, 78, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Live streamed service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at davisfuneralhome.com.
Bartley, Dale, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Board, Mitchell, 53, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Church of The Living God located at 5th and Maple street. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Durbin Sr., Danny, 71, died Tuesday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Golden, Ross, 54, died Saturday. Visitation : From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
Lloyd, Donald, 86, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
McAdams, Daymon, 60, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Meister, Philip, 60, died Friday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church cemetery.
Tabb, Rebekah, 40, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
