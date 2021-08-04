Ayer, Paul, 93, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Burke, Mary, 67, died Jan. 15. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Cavin, Elizabeth, 96, died July 19. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Ewing, Jonathan, 31, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Friendship Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hale, Sharon, 62, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Smith, Goldie, 88, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Murray City Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday.
Westfall, Darlene, 63, died July 28. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Witty, Helen, 87, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
